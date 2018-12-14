Forecast: Enjoy breezy trades, sunny skies this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The strong gusty trade winds we’ve been enjoying this past week are going away; the forecast calls for lots of sunshine with a few trade showers Friday and Saturday; and we will have lighter winds Sunday, going into Monday.
The gusty trade winds of the last week will finally start easing up a bit later today into tonight as one area of high pressure to the north weakens slightly and another one moves a bit closer to the islands.
A shallow cold front is forecast to move over the island chain late Tuesday through Wednesday, bringing a slight increase in showers and stronger northeast winds.
At the beach, a high surf advisory remains up for east-facing shores due to that choppy trade wind swell; it should be taken down going into Friday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaiian Waters is also in effect until 6:00pm Friday.
Looking ahead, a large northwest swell is expected to arrive late Saturday and peak at warning levels Sunday, subsiding Monday.
Then there’s an even larger northwest swell expected late Monday into Tuesday that will bring warning level surf through the middle of next week.
