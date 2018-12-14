Grab your kites, the wind will stay strong through Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you want to take advantage of the wind with kitesurfing or sailing, you’re in luck.
Trade winds of 15 to 20 mph will stick around through Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph. Some have already been catching air on Maui this week.
Hiking to a high point to catch a glimpse of the Geminids meteor shower may sound appealing during the overnight hours, but use caution. Leeward slops are most likely to have stronger gusts.
The wind will settle down around 5 to 10 mph by Sunday, as high pressure north of the islands weakens.
Brief windward showers will pass over the weekend with very little rain. Leeward spots will stay dry.
The sun will be shining bright as cloud cover continues to decrease into Monday.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.