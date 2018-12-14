Embattled Big Island dairy faces $91K fine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is seeking $91,000 in fines against embattled Big Island Dairy for massive wastewater spills this past spring.
The state said the Ookala dairy farm -- whose owners announced they were selling off operations and leaving the state -- spilled more than 2.1 million gallons of sewage from their cow manure ponds between April 13 and May 7.
Since the May spill, the dairy had an even larger spill -- more than 5.8 million gallons -- in August. But the state said the company probably won’t be fined for that spill because it happened during Hurricane Lane.
“There was a tremendous amount of pollution ... It went straight into the gulches and out into the ocean,” said Charlie Tebbutt, an attorney for several Ookala residents who sued.
“It will kill just about everything in it’s reach for some period of time.”
The fine comes after the Health Department order the company to pay $25,000 last year for dumping animal waste into its fields.
Company officials could not be reached for comment.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.