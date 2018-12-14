City restores light to 2 CORP softball fields, reopens facilities for nighttime play

WAIPIO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Let there be light.
Softball players can now resume night practices and games at two fields at the Central Oahu Regional Park because the city completed repairs to the fields' lights.
The public can begin using the fields beginning Friday night. The lights at softball fields one and two began experiencing issues back in early 2017.
However, the city had trouble finding replacements for the lights quickly because the manufacturer of the lights had gone out of business. This contributed to delays in the repair process.
“I am gratified that this improvement project has finally come to fruition because there is a strong community need for it,” said council member Ron Menor.
Prior to the repairs, the lights had been used year-round for the past 16 years.
