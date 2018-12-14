After 20-year break, monster trucks return to take over Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monster trucks will barrel through Oahu next year.
After two decades, the Monster X Tour is slated to return to the state on May 4th, 2019.
Fans can watch the 10,000-pound giants compete in wheelie contests, racing and more.
The tour will also feature freestyle motocross, extreme rally cross and lucky fans will have the chance to ride aboard a monster truck.
Fans can check out a pit party from 3:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. where attendees can meet the drivers, get autographs and take photos with the drivers and their monsters.
The main event will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on-sale on Wednesday Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or at the Aloha Stadium box office.
