85-year-old man killed in pedestrian crash on Kauai

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was killed while trying to cross Kaumualii Highway on Kauai early Wednesday morning.
Kauai police say the 85-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he attempted to cross near the 7-Eleven in Lawai around 6 a.m.
Police added that the man did not appear to be in a marked crosswalk when the accident happened, according to a preliminary report.
He was presumed dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The 37-year-old female driver was not injured.
The highway was closed for about three hours for the investigation. Motorists were detoured through Koloa and Piko roads.
An autopsy is pending. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
