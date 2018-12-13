Winds to pick up speed, drying trend on the horizon

Trade winds will be picking up speed again Thursday as another in a series of strong high pressure systems moves to the north of the islands. Conditions may be a little drier but there are still some areas of clouds riding in on the trade winds that will bring some passing showers through Thursday.
Looking further ahead, it should be a little drier and a tad less windy Friday, with the winds slowly diminishing but remaining a bit breezy into the weekend. A weak surface trough will finally put the brakes on the winds Sunday or Monday, with a cold front expected to reach Kauai and Oahu on Tuesday, bringing and increased chance of showers.
In surf, the current northwest swell will peak just below high surf advisory levels Wednesday night. A smaller northwest swell is expected Saturday, followed by a much larger swell late Monday that will bring another round of warning-level surf. A high surf advisory also remains posted for most east-facing shores for a rough swell generated by the trade winds. A small craft advisory also remains posted for Hawaiian coastal waters due to high winds and seas.
