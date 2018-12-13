Wife of pilot whose jet crashed off Oahu says he’s recovering, still smiling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 47-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries sustained after his fighter jet crashed during war games Wednesday.
Matt Pothier ejected from his fighter jet just before it crashed into the waters off Honolulu Wednesday.
Pothier’s wife says he will have surgery on his back Thursday, but he’s still smiling.
A military spokesman said Pothier is a civilian contractor who was flying a British-made Hawker Hunter aircraft as a part of military training exercise for the Sentry Aloha war games.
According to this Facebook page, Pothier is a former fighter pilot with the U.S. Navy and studied foreign affairs at the Naval War College.
Along with surviving this crash, Pothier appears to be a cancer survivor. In a photo posted to his Facebook page in 2015, he writes “first flight back on the islands since beating cancer.”
On Wednesday night, his wife said he was in good spirits and in recovery in a local emergency room. She declined a formal interview, but added that other pilots stopped by Pothier’s room to wish him well.
She said they’re both grateful his injuries are not life-threatening.
