Wanted Wednesday: Man violates probation in connection with violent robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police along with CrimeStoppers are looking for a man wanted for violating probation in connection to a 2005 robbery.
According to CrimeStoppers, on July 31, 2005, Christopher Lopes-Keli along with another man approached a group of people on First Street in Pearl City.
“One of the males demanded the victim’s gold necklace then began to punch him. The male then took the victim’s gold necklace and cellular phone and fled the scene,” CrimeStoppers said in a news release.
The suspect was later identified as a Lopes-Keli and he was arrested for second-degree robbery.
After recently violating terms and conditions of probation, a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant was issued for Lopes-Keli.
He’s 31-years-old, 6-feet-2-inches tall weighing 308 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.
He has six prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area.
Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or click here to submit an anonymous tip online.
