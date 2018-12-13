Tulsi for president in 2020? She’s thinking about it

WASHINGTON D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - In recent weeks, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has hinted at a run for the White House.
On Wednesday, she addressed some of the speculation on MSNBC’s Hardball.
When asked if she was running for president, Gabbard replied, “I’m seriously considering it.”
She went on to say that she was “concerned about the direction of our country."
When asked what would prevent her from running, she simply replied, “I don’t know. I’m thinking it through it very carefully.”
Gabbard’s presidential ambition was evident when she gave two speeches this month in New Hampshire, which has an early primary, but this is the first time she’s publicly acknowledged it.
In Congress, she’s been a vocal opponent of President Trump.
Gabbard appeared on Hardball Wednesday to speak to other issues such as overseas relations. Click here to watch the full interview.
