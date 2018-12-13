Ten years ago, another military jet crashed in waters south of Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pilot of a downed military aircraft was rescued from waters south of Oahu on Wednesday, and it isn’t the first time the Coast Guard has sprung into action to respond to a watery crash scene near the Hawaiian Islands.
Just more than ten years ago, in February of 2008, an F-15 fighter jet went down in waters roughly 60 miles south of the Honolulu International Airport. The pilot, a member of the Hawaii Air National Guard, said he lost control of the aircraft during a routine training mission.
Video of the dramatic rescue can be seen in the video below:
As was the case in Wednesday’s crash, the pilot was able to eject from his aircraft and was rescued by the Coast Guard. He was airlifting to the Queen’s Medical Center, where military officials later reported that he was in good condition.
The 2008 crash was the first an F-15 assigned to the local 1-99 Fighter Squadron has crashed since they took to Hawaii skies in 1987.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.