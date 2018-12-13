Tagovailoa named 2018 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the 2018 recipient of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
The award is handed out annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player.
“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Tua on a historic season,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “He is a tremendous role model and a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.”
Tagovailoa led Alabama to an undefeated 13-0 record, an SEC Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,353 yards with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. ‘
He also won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.
Tagovailoa was born in Ewa Beach, Oahu to Galu and Diane Tagovailoa and is of Samoan descent.
The formal presentation of the award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on January 18, 2019 along with being recognized during the Polynesian Bowl January 19 at Aloha Stadium.
