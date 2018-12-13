‘Stranger danger’ incident reported near Maui Waena Intermediate School

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said someone tried to kidnap a child near Maui Waena Intermediate School on Tuesday.
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. when a 11-year-old girl was walking home.
Authorities say a man in a tan sedan pulled up and offered the girl a ride, when she said no, he allegedly tried to pull her into the vehicle.
The girl was able to get away and authorities are now looking for the suspect.
If you have any tips, call Maui police at 808-244-6400.
