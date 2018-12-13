Several Hawaii businesses targeted in nationwide bomb threat scam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii businesses have been targeted as part of a nationwide wave of emailed bomb threats that flooded inboxes Thursday.
Honolulu police say they are investigating and do not believe any of the threats are credible.
“The emails, which contain similar wording and appear to originate from outside of the U.S., state that an explosive has been hidden on company property and will be detonated if the business does not send payment to a Bitcoin account,” the Honolulu Police Department said, in a statement.
“This is an attempt to get money and does not appear to be credible at this time.”
HPD urged anyone targeted not to respond to the emails.
If you get an emailed threat and you’re not sure if it’s a scam, call 911.
Nationally, businesses, schools and newspapers were targeted by the scam, whose emailed subject lines were “Think twice” or “We can make a deal.”
The FBI is investigating, and authorities said no devices linked to the emails have been found.
This story will be updated.
