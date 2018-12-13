Primus out to prove that win over Chandler last year was no fluke

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To say that the rivalry between Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus and former lightweight champion Michael Chandler is intense would be an understatement.
After his Bellator 212 open workout, Primus spoke from the heart regarding his feelings toward Chandler and how this upcoming title defense on Friday is much more than just a fight.
Coming off a long layoff, Primus views this rematch as a personal mission, citing his lack of respect for Chandler as a person.
