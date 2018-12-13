Morton to Rays and a Tanner-for-Tanner trade at meetings

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark delivers the ball to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Washington Nationals have traded Tanner Roark to the Reds for another right-hander named Tanner, less proven Tanner Rainey. Washington boosted its rotation by signing Patrick Corbin to a $140 million, six-year contract last week. The Nationals went 82-80 and finished second in the NL East behind Atlanta and missed the playoffs following two straight trips and defeats in the NL division series. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File) (AP)