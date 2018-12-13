More blustery conditions with another huge swell heading in soon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trade winds will continue on Thursday with fewer showers. A drier trade wind weather pattern will continue through the weekend with slowly decreasing wind speeds through Saturday. Light winds are forecast on Sunday and Monday with land and sea breezes developing. A shallow cold front drifts through the islands from Tuesday night into Wednesday with trade winds returning, and elevated showers mainly over windward and mountain slopes.
The current northwest swell peaked last night below advisory levels. A smaller northwest swell is expected Thursday night through Saturday. A new large northwest swell will build late Saturday and peak late Saturday night and Sunday, likely producing warning level surf along north and west facing shores. Another, even larger, northwest swell is expected to build late Monday or Monday night, bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores Tuesday through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.