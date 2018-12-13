Machida fighting for legacy ahead of Bellator debut

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida surprised many when he elected to sign with Bellator as a free agent earlier this year.
Making his debut this weekend against former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho, Machida made it clear after his open workout Wednesday afternoon in Honolulu that he’s not in Bellator for a farewell tour or to make more money - he’s here to establish himself as an all-time great.
Machida, 40, has his heart set on putting on a show against Carvalho at the Blaisdell Arena this weekend and wants his fans to know that even after a long career, he’s still looking for the next challenge inside the cage.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.