Macfarlane anticipates emotional walk out at Bellator 213

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bellator flyweight champion and Honolulu native Ilima-Let Macfarlane has kept the distractions to a minimum as she prepares to defend her title for the second time.
But this Saturday’s title defense at Bellator 213 against Valerie Letourneau is unlike any other Bellator fight she’s had before. The main reason? She’ll be fighting in front of her home crowd.
A Punahou graduate, Macfarlane helped bring Bellator MMA to the islands and will headline Saturday’s card in the main event of the evening.
She said after her open workout on Wednesday that it’s been an emotion-packed week to this point, but the moment she’s looking forward to most is making her walk to the cage where she has a surprise not just for the crowd at the Blaisdell Arena, but also for her family in attendance.
