Letourneau doesn’t feel like she’s in enemy territory ahead of Bellator 213

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The moment Valerie Letourneau walks out of her locker room and into the Blaisdell Arena Saturday in the main event of Bellator 213, she will have to endure a chorus of boos and jeers from Hawaii fans as she walks to the cage to face Hawaii native and Bellator flyweight champion, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.
But until that time comes, Letourneau has been pleasantly surprised by the reaction from fans and the local community, many of whom have been wishing her the ebst of luck ahead of her fight.
After her open workout Wednesday afternoon, Letourneau addressed the media and discussed her past weight cuts, being able to fight in paradise and most importantly, how she matches up against Macfarlane.
