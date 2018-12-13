Kauai work furlough inmate indicted, charged with sexual assault

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Fifth Circuit Grand Jury recently indicted a Kauai inmate on one count of sexual assault.
The office of Kauai’s Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar said 33-year-old Stephen Kaliko Makanani was charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in August this year.
Authorities did not release details surrounding that alleged incident, but they did outline his criminal past.
Authorities said that Makanani was convicted in November 2017 for felony charges of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle and Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle. He was sentenced to serve five years in prison.
“The State had sought a 20-year prison term because the car theft was committed just months after Makanani finished serving a previous five-year prison sentence for a number of other charges. However, after serving less than a year of prison time, Makanani was placed on work furlough, despite the State’s strong objection,” officials said.
Other items on his record include nine felony convictions from five different cases ranging from burglary, to drugs, to identity theft charges.
Makanani is currently in custody and bail in this case is set at $500,000. Officials added, he is innocent until proven guilty.
