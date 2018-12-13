Jordan tells AP: Monk interaction was a 'tap of endearment'

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, center, shouts at an official in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Officials ruled the Hornets had six players on the floor in the final second of the game, giving one free throw to Detroit. The Hornets won 108-107. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Chuck Burton)