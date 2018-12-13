Hawaii’s Jason Momoa leads powerful haka performance at ‘Aquaman’ premiere

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (HawaiiNewsNow) -It’s not every day you see a haka being performed during a red carpet premiere. But who better to lead one than Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa?
That’s what the Hollywood actor did during Wednesday night’s “Aquaman” premiere in Los Angeles.
Normally, you’d see stars stopping for photos and media interviews. But not this time. About halfway through the event, Momoa — strutting down the red, or in this case blue, carpet with his golden trident — took off his jacket and chains and started the haka performance.
The performance — which included his two children as well as New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who plays his father in “Aquaman” — lasted about two minutes. And the drama intensified when Momoa smashed his trident in half over his knee.
This isn’t the first time Momoa has performed the haka in front of millions. He also performed the traditional Maori war dance with members of Auckland’s Ultimate Fighting Championship as well as during his audition for the role of Khal Drogo on “Game of Thrones.”
He’s not the first to bring the haka to Hollywood, either. You may recall Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson leading a soccer team of girls in a haka during the movie “The Fate of the Furious.”
