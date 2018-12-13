The ‘Hawaii Wave’ continues this weekend at Bellator 212, 213

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ed Thommes and Michael Nakagawa spent last week supporting teammate Max Holloway as he defended the UFC featherweight title in Canada.
But this week, it’s their turn.
Fighting on the Bellator 212 fight card Friday night is Thommes, who helped prepare Holloway for his title defense against Brian Ortega.
"Our trip in Toronto was great, we got great training we got to stay sharp,” he said. “Max inspires us he's truly a good leader Max won his fight me and Michael looked at each other and were like ‘we're next.’
Nakagawa also made the trip to Toronto alongside Holloway and Thommes. He's hoping that both he and Thommes can make the cut and continue the strong lineage of Hawaii champions like Holloway, Macfarlane and Angela Lee in ONE Championship.
“Like Max says, we’re taking over,” he said. “The Hawaii wave is going strong and now it’s our turn this weekend to keep that wave going. We always had this talent it’s just now we have these platforms and this opportunity to show that.”
Prelims for Bellator 212 begin at 3 p.m. HT at the Blaisdell Arena.
