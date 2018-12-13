France: 6th 'yellow vest' protester dies in road accident

A demonstrator holds a placard reads " All together put on your yellow vests and come on" she demonstrates in Biarritz, southwestern France, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2018. Storeowners are replacing shattered windows while city workers have been towing away the hulks of burned-out cars and cleaning anti-government and anti-capitalist graffiti off shops, buildings and world-famous sites like the Arc de Triomphe, which reopens on Wednesday, more than a week after it was vandalized. Back a placard reads "Solidarity of Strasbourg victims". AP Photo/Bob Edme) (Bob Edme)
December 13, 2018 at 3:58 AM HST - Updated December 13 at 3:58 AM

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a sixth "yellow vest" protester has been killed after being hit by a truck at a road blockade near the southern city of Avignon.

Officials in the Vaucluse department said Thursday the driver was arrested and taken into custody after he tried to flee from the scene.

A statement from the Vaucluse prefect's office said the protester was attended by emergency services but died from his wounds overnight.

Five others have been killed in accidents and more than 1,400 injured in the protests against diesel tax hikes since they began last month. Protesters have blocked highways across France, and Paris has erupted in rioting.

The protesters are collectively referred to as the "yellow vest" movement, in reference to the fluorescent safety outfit they sport.

