Forecast: Sunday’s a perfect day for a Jingle Rock Run

Forecast: Sunday’s a perfect day for a Jingle Rock Run
(Image: Make-A-Wish Foundation) (Noland.G.Ugalde)
By Amy Metz | December 13, 2018 at 12:29 PM HST - Updated December 13 at 12:47 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a rainy week, skies are expected to clear over the weekend.

Looking for an event to enjoy the outdoors Sunday? Check out the Jingle Rock Run on Sunday afternoon.

The event in Downtown Honolulu is a benefits for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Hundreds of adults, kids and pets are set to come out for the annual event.

Jingle Rock Run #RockTheWish

ONE WEEK AWAY! The 6th annual Jingle Rock Run is just one week away on December 16. Participants, keep fundraising to help make wishes come true for local keiki this holiday season. Not registered yet? There's still time to sign up or start a team at jinglerockrun.com! Join local wish families and nearly 6,000 community supporters for a fun night of live entertainment, delicious food, and keiki activities—all in support of the power of a wish. #RockTheWish #JingleRockRun #MakeAWish

Posted by Make-A-Wish Hawaii on Sunday, December 9, 2018

Runners and walkers will see a peak heat of 84 degrees, but the temperatures will cool before sunset.

Calm winds will blow in from the south around 7 mph.

Jingle Rock Run
Jingle Rock Run

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.