Forecast: Sunday’s a perfect day for a Jingle Rock Run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a rainy week, skies are expected to clear over the weekend.
Looking for an event to enjoy the outdoors Sunday? Check out the Jingle Rock Run on Sunday afternoon.
The event in Downtown Honolulu is a benefits for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Hundreds of adults, kids and pets are set to come out for the annual event.
Runners and walkers will see a peak heat of 84 degrees, but the temperatures will cool before sunset.
Calm winds will blow in from the south around 7 mph.
