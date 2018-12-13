Flight attendants at Honolulu airport to join worldwide protest of United Airlines staffing cuts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers may see picket lines at the United Airlines check-in at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday.
Flight attendants worldwide are standing together in solidarity to protest the decision by United Airlines management to initiate staffing cuts.
Thursday’s Honolulu protest is one of 16 protests scheduled at airports in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toyko Narita, London and more.
Pickets are set to start at 11 a.m.
The Association of Flight Attendants, a union representing nearly 50,000 flight attendants, released this statement on the protests:
The Department of Transportation says the protest is not expected to impact airport operations.
However, the DOT encourages passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Hawaii News Now reached out to United Airlines for comment on the protests, but did not receive a response.
