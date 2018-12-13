Filming to close streets in Chinatown Thursday, Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Chinatown will cause lane closures on North King Street during the tail end of the work week.
The mauka lane will be closed between River Street and Kekaulike Mall Thursday from 8:30 a.m. through 6 a.m. Friday. A second and third lane will also close throughout the afternoon.
Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and avoid driving in the area of North King Street between River Street and Kekaulike Mall if at all possible.
Officials have not disclosed which production will be filming.
