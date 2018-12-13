Droughts return to Hawaii nearly halfway through the wet season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Will this wet season be as devastating as the last?
The record-breaking April floods that devastated Kauai were the result of a passing front, combined with an upper level low. Those are the two main reasons for winter rain on Hawaii. Add in extra moisture, and it’s a recipe for flooding - especially around mountains.
2018 has been one of the wettest on record, but leeward droughts recently returned.
2019 will likely start off drier than most years because of recent ocean temperatures. We normally have less rain when water temperatures change from above, to normal or below.
The chance that we will see a repeat of last year is very low. However, an occasional passing front could result in flood advisories.
The majority of the winter rain falls when low pressures systems come close to Hawaii, sending fronts overhead. When this happens, the amount of moisture in the air will determine the potential for flooding.
The polar jet moving away from the poles and closer to Hawaii is a leading cause of winter storms.
