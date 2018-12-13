County grants permission for path to be cleared to Puna Geothermal Venture

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii county has given Puna Geothermal Venture permission to restore road access to the property.
The permit was given to the lava-locked geothermal power plant after Mayor Harry Kim issued a supplemental disaster declaration that gives the county permission to clear lava rock.
PGV is at the corner of Highway 132 and Pohoiki Road. During the eruption, lava inched close to the facility, sparking fears over the stability of the plant.
Miraculously, the lava spared majority of the facility, but not before causing some damage.
