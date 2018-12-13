Chandler looks to expose Primus in Bellator lightweight title fight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Michael Chandler, this Friday’s Bellator 212 main event against Brent Primus is a chance for redemption. An an opportunity to take back his Bellator lightweight belt that he feels he never lost.
When Chandler and Primus fought early i n2017, Chandler was the undisputed champion and looked on his way toward another title defense before a seemingly freak ankle injury occurred during the fight, resulting in a TKO loss for Chandler after the doctors wouldn’t allow him to return for the next round.
Now healthy and coming off of two back-to-back wins, Chandler is looking to prove his status as a champion while humbling Primus in the process.
