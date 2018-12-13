Asian shares advance following strong Wall Street finish

BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May won a no-confidence vote that had threatened to end her tenure. Lawmakers within May's Conservative Party have expressed frustration over her negotiations of Britain's departure from the European Union, and many of them want a cleaner break from the trading bloc. Opposition lawmakers don't want Britain to leave the EU. The lingering uncertainty over the "Brexit" has pushed the British pound sharply lower. It rose Wednesday to $1.2634 from $1.2527 and was trading at $1.2617 on Thursday in Asia.