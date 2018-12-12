Still need to mail your presents? Here are the USPS shipping deadlines for Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Christmas shoppers! Time is running out to mail your packages and ensure they get to loved ones by Christmas Day.
The U.S. Postal Service alone expects to deliver more than 900 million packages and nearly 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season.
To make sure your packages get to their destination before Christmas, the USPS put out a list of suggested shipping dates for Hawaii.
The suggested mailing dates are:
- Dec. 13 for packages going to Guam and Saipan
- Dec. 17 for packages going to the mainland
- Dec. 21 for interisland destinations
The USPS Honolulu Airport location’s Rudolph’s Express Shipping Shack and a drive-by Prepaid Package Drop-Off tent are now open for the holiday.
Rudolph’s Express Shipping Shack is located adjacent to the Main Post Office’s retail lobby.
For customers mailing three domestic items or less and/or purchasing Forever stamps, the Shipping Shack provides a way to bypass the traditionally long holiday lines in the lobby.
The Express Shipping Shack’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays through Dec. 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. The shack is closed on Sundays.
The Prepaid Package Drop-Off tent can be found near the entrance of the Main Post Office parking lot.
The tent allows customers who have paid for and printed out their postage via USPS.com to drive up and drop off their prepaid packages without getting out of the car.
The prepaid drop-off tent will be open from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 21, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.