Jimmy Dean sausages recalled after metal bits found in them

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 29,000 pounds of frozen Jimmy Dean sausages have been recalled after consumers found pieces of metal in them.
The USDA issued the recall, saying the pork and poultry sausage links are made by CTI Foods in Kentucky.
The recalled sausages were produced and packaged on Aug. 4 and bear the following case code: A6382168. The recalled sausage links have a “use by” date of Jan. 31, 2019, and a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.
While no one has been injured, at least five consumers have complained about finding the metal pieces in the sausages. Anyone who bought the recalled sausages should throw them away or return them.
