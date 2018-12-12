Police arrest man named Super Bowl on suspicion of assault in Aiea

December 12, 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old man named Super Bowl Akerise is accused of assaulting another man in Aiea on Monday, according to Honolulu police.

It happened around 11:45 p.m.

Police records say Akerise got into an argument with a 26-year-old man and "used a dangerous instrument to cause bodily injury to the complainant."

After the incident, the suspect then allegedly threatened bystanders with a dangerous instrument, then left the scene.

Akerise was located and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree terroristic threatening the following morning.

He has since been released pending further investigation.

