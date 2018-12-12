More charged in connection huge smuggling operation that netted 1,000 shark fins

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner and officers of a Japanese-flagged fishing vessel have been charged for allegedly harvesting 1,000 shark fins.
Federal investigators say they caught the smugglers when 10 of their Indonesian workers tried to sneak fins through the Honolulu airport last month.
Those fisherman have already been charged.
Investigators said the crew of the M.V. Kyoshin Maru harvested fins from about 300 sharks in the South Pacific. Some were still alive when they were thrown back into the ocean.
The companies could face more than $5 million in fines.
The officers could face $3 million in fines and prison time.
This comes eight years after Hawaii became the first state to ban possession of shark fins. The following year, the federal government strengthened its existing ban and the trade largely went underground near Hawaiian waters.
