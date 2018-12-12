More blustery weather with another swell ahead

The current northwest swell will peak on Wednesday with surf heights near or just below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels. A smaller northwest swell is then expected during the Thursday night through Saturday time frame. A new and larger northwest swell will build late Saturday, then peak late Saturday night and Sunday. This swell will likely bring advisory and possibly warning level surf to north and west facing shores. An even larger northwest swell is then expected Monday night and Tuesday with surf heights likely reaching warning levels.