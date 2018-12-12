More blustery weather with another swell ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy and wet weather will continue through Thursday as a strong high pressure ridge lingers to the north of the Hawaiian Islands. Wind speeds will weaken and showers will diminish on Friday as the high slowly drifts east. Expect light winds and continued dry sunny weather from Saturday through Monday as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest. Breezy trade winds and showers will return on Tuesday and Wednesday as the front sweeps through the island chain.
The current northwest swell will peak on Wednesday with surf heights near or just below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels. A smaller northwest swell is then expected during the Thursday night through Saturday time frame. A new and larger northwest swell will build late Saturday, then peak late Saturday night and Sunday. This swell will likely bring advisory and possibly warning level surf to north and west facing shores. An even larger northwest swell is then expected Monday night and Tuesday with surf heights likely reaching warning levels.
