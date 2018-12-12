Hawaiian monk seal that spent 30 years at Sea Life Park passes away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian monk seal that spent nearly its entire life at Sea Life Park has passed away at 32, park officials say.
The seal, which was ‘known affectionately’ by park workers and visitors as Lampchop, suffered a sudden decline in health that was attributable to an age-related kidney disease.
Back in 1987, according to park officials, Lambchop — then identified only as NOA0005662 — was found emaciated and unhealthy at the French Frigate Shoals in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. She is believed to have been about two years old at the time.
The seal was brought to the park and rehabilitated to full health.
Park officials say Lambchop was involved in a number of research studies and was instrumental in the development of a vaccine for morbillivirus, which has killed tens of thousands of seals worldwide over the last 40 years.
“It is always heartbreaking to lose an animal, especially one so dear to us but this is what we want, we want them to get to live to be this age,” said Donna Festa, former President Hawaiian Monk Seal Response Team Oahu.
