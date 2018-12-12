Investigators to release long-awaited probe into admitted killer’s State Hospital escape

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a year after an admitted killer escaped from Hawaii State Hospital and jumped on a plane for California, the state has completed an investigation into the incident.
The state Attorney General’s Office said it will release the results of the investigation Wednesday morning. The office said the report has been provided to the Health Department, which oversees the psychiatric hospital.
On Nov. 12, 2017, Randall Saito escaped from the facility in Kaneohe and ended up in California nine hours later — before the state had even reported him missing.
His escape prompted an intense manhunt, and he was quickly captured.
Since Saito’s escape, six hospital employees have been on paid leave.
