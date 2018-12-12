Hundreds line up to get first taste of Raising Cane’s in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you like chicken fingers, you’re in luck!
Popular mainland fried chicken chain Raising Cane’s opened its first Hawaii location on Tuesday.
More than 200 people waited in line Tuesday morning for the grand opening of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Honolulu and for a chance to win merchandise and a one year’s supply of Cane’s.
The restaurant is located at the bottom of Hale Mahana apartments on South King and University.
Raising Cane’s is a Louisiana-based fast food chain with more than 400 locations nationwide. The chain is known for their chicken fingers and its famous Cane’s Sauce.
Panda Express is the local Raising Cane’s franchisee and plans to open 15 locations around the state.
