HFD: Blaze that destroyed Roberts Hawaii buses was intentionally set

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters say a blaze that damaged three buses at a storage yard on Old Fort Weaver Road was intentionally set.
The fire was reported Monday night at the Robert’s Hawaii bus yard.
Firefighters said no one was at the site when they arrived. The fire was brought under control by 10:58 a.m.
The blaze damaged three buses, two of which are considered a total loss. Damages are estimated at $200,000.
Investigators subsequently concluded that the fire was intentionally set.
