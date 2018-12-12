Here’s the scoop on where the weather will be best for the Geminids meteor shower

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Want to check out the Geminids meteor shower on Friday?
Heading to a cloud-free spot far from city lights between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Friday morning will reveal as many as 100 meteors per hour.
Leeward sides will have the clearest skies with very little to no chance of rain Thursday night and Friday morning.
Honolulu will be mostly clear with very little chance for rain.
Windward clouds and rain will be increasing after the moon sets around midnight.
Rain showers will be heaviest around Hilo as overcast skies block most of the show. Less rain and half sky coverage over windward Maui county, Oahu, and Kauai.
Stargazers can enjoy the meteor shower a couple days ahead and after the Friday morning peak. The weekend will have clearer skies with a few more shooting stars.
