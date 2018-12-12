Forecast: Breezy trade winds, passing showers to continue

Keep those rain jackets and umbrellas nearby for a few more days, as strong and gusty trade winds bring frequent passing showers from areas of moisture interacting with windward slopes, especially for Oahu and Maui County.
A wind advisory is still up for the islands of Lanai and Molokai, as well as Central Maui and most of the Big Island, including the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. Winds will remain rather strong for much of the week before easing up around Friday into the weekend.
At the beach, a high surf advisory is posted until 6 a.m. Thursday for east-facing shores from a rough and choppy trade wind swell. A moderate northwest swell is expected to peak Wednesday below advisory levels. For mariners, a gale warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Maalaea Bay and the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels. A small craft advisory is posted for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.