Democrats focus on voting rights ahead of 2020 primary

"This is the first time where I feel like there has been a broad conversation because the examples were so egregious," said Adrianne Shropshire, the executive director of BlackPAC, which works to mobilize black voters. "It was literally in every community that I went to, in every church that I stopped by, in every neighborhood when I was knocking on doors — that was almost one of the first things that people were talking about because everyone felt like their community was under assault."