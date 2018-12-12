Chinese welcome Huawei executive's release in Canada

In this courtroom sketch, Meng Wanzhou, right, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, listens to the judge during a bail hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Wanzhou has been granted bail for $10 million by a B.C. Supreme Court judge, $7.5 million of which must be cash. Wanzhou is wanted by the United States on allegations that the company violated trade sanctions against Iran. (Jane Wolsak/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)