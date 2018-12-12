Big Island police arrest man after standoff in Fern Acres

Big Island police arrested a man following a standoff in Fern Acres.
By HNN Staff | December 12, 2018 at 9:03 AM HST - Updated December 12 at 9:03 AM

FERN ACRES, HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police on the Big Island arrested a 48-year-old man Tuesday morning after a standoff in Fern Acres.

Police say they got a report around 8 a.m. that the suspect, Eric Ragragola, was armed with a rifle and took a woman hostage.

His motive is unclear, but police say he and the woman got into a dispute.

Tactical officers surrounded the home on Hibiscus Street, then entered and took him into custody.

No one was injured.

