Big Island man who fatally stabbed own mother sentenced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for stabbing his own mother to death.
Sean Rutledge, 40, was indicted by a grand jury in 2015 for second-degree murder.
The nude body of his mother, 63-year-old Nadean Rutledge, was found outside her home on Kapoho Kai Drive on Aug. 25, 2015.
Police said Rutledge had two stab wounds in her back and that her son had washed her dead body before dumping her into the bushes and covering her with a sheet.
