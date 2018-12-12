After days of silence, Prosecutor’s Office issues statement on widening federal probe

By HNN Staff | December 11, 2018 at 4:16 PM HST - Updated December 11 at 4:16 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We can’t comment.

That was the message Tuesday from the city Prosecutor’s Office after days of declining to respond to Hawaii News Now’s requests for answers about a federal corruption probe that’s now targeting city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.

In the statement, the office didn’t whether Kaneshiro will remain on the job, despite calls from inside and outside the legal community for him to step aside.

Instead, the office said it was continuing to forge ahead and couldn’t speak about any ongoing federal investigations.

The statement reads:

The dedicated and hardworking professionals at the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu, are unwavering in their commitment to protect public safety, achieve justice, and provide guidance and compassion for victims of crime.

On Monday, Hawaii News Now confirmed that Kobayashi had received a target letter, which informed him that he’s under investigation in the federal probe that’s already led to two indictments against his former top deputy, Katherine Kealoha. Kealoha’s husband, ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha, and several police officers have also been indicted.

Those cases are set to go to trial next year.

