US successfully shoots down intermediate-range ballistic missile in test off Kauai

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) -The U.S. Navy and Missile Defense Agency successfully shot down an intermediate-range ballistic missile Tuesday during a test off Hawaii.
The MDA said the Navy launched the interceptor from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai using the Aegis Ashore system.
The intermediate-range ballistic missile was launched by the U.S. Air Force C-17 from the ocean, thousands of miles southwest of the state.
The system is being developed to take down intercontinental range missiles or ICBMs – similar to what North Korea has developed.
“This system is designed to defend the United States, its deployed forces, allies, and friends from a real and growing ballistic missile threat,” said MDA Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, in a statement.
Officials will continue to evaluate system performance following Tuesday’s test.
