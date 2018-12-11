This listing just set a new record for priciest condo sold on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “grand penthouse” at Kakaako’s Park Lane condo has sold to an unidentified buyer.
Price tag: $23.5 million.
That’s a record condominium sale price on Oahu, according to Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties, which handled the sale.
The previous record was for another Park Lane unit, which sold for $22 million in 2017.
The penthouse that sold is called Hale Moana, and features four bedrooms, four and a half baths and 6,273 square feet of living space.
It also has an 845-square-foot lanai, four parking stalls, a kitchen fit for a chef and a wine room.
Hale Moana, the largest of the units at Park Lane, was originally on the market for $29 million.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.