This listing just set a new record for priciest condo sold on Oahu

This listing just set a new record for priciest condo sold on Oahu
(Image: Park Lane)
By HNN Staff | December 11, 2018 at 12:58 PM HST - Updated December 11 at 1:03 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “grand penthouse” at Kakaako’s Park Lane condo has sold to an unidentified buyer.

Price tag: $23.5 million.

That’s a record condominium sale price on Oahu, according to Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties, which handled the sale.

The previous record was for another Park Lane unit, which sold for $22 million in 2017.

The penthouse that sold is called Hale Moana, and features four bedrooms, four and a half baths and 6,273 square feet of living space.

[Check out the $29M luxury penthouse at Park Lane Ala Moana]

It also has an 845-square-foot lanai, four parking stalls, a kitchen fit for a chef and a wine room.

Hale Moana, the largest of the units at Park Lane, was originally on the market for $29 million.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.